Mets' Carlos Carrasco Roughed Up In 2nd Rehab Start

Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco had a nightmare outing for Syracuse in his second rehab start. Find out what this means for his timeline to return to the big-league club.

Carlos Carrasco's second rehab start did not go as well as his first outing.

In fact, it went the complete opposite. It was a nightmare showing for the 34-year-old.

Although the initial plan was to have Carrasco throw three innings for Syracuse, he only lasted 1.2 innings, while allowing three home runs, five earned runs on three hits, and three walks on 41 pitches (23 strikes).

Carrasco's command was all over the place, and while the starting pitching needy Mets were mulling the possibility of bringing him back to the majors to make his debut on Sunday, this is now up in the air after he failed to reach the three inning mark last night.

And this makes things even trickier for the Mets, who lost yet another starter in Robert Stock to a right hamstring injury on Tuesday.

With three games in two days between Sunday and Monday, this leaves them with Anthony Banda, and possibly Jerad Eickhoff, who was recently designated for assignment, as potential candidates to start.

Along with the latter two options, the Mets could still consider giving Carrasco the ball in an abbreviated outing over the weekend.

In all likelihood, Carrasco would give the Mets the best chance to win, even if he can only throw a few innings, and despite his disastrous rehab outing on Tuesday night.

The Mets have made it clear that they are going to play it safe with Carrasco, but they are pretty much out of options at this point.