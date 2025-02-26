Mets' Carlos Mendoza explains where Edwin Diaz must improve

"This year, I’ve been able to do everything, that’s something good. Physically, I feel great, ready to go."



"He knows, and he wants to work on it."



Healthy Edwin Diaz looks to regain 2022 dominance for the #Mets and fix one weakness:👇https://t.co/16xbA4Xynr pic.twitter.com/7vgS6qw1ZU