Mets' Carlos Mendoza Has 3-Word Reaction to Francisco Alvarez's Home Run Celebration
New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez ended Monday night's Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles game with a bang.
On a 3-0 count, Alvarez deposited a 98 mph fastball 421 feet into Citi Field's left-center field bleachers in the bottom of the 9th inning for a walk-off home run, giving the Mets a 4-3 win and improving their record to 65-60.
The 22-year-old catcher celebrated his first career walk-off home run in style, dropping his bat and pointing downwards before beating his hand against his chest; all while looking into the ecstatic Mets' dugout.
Such grandiose celebrations as Alvarez's often don't go over well among baseball's typically traditionalist old guard.
Which is why it made sense that Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was asked his opinion on his catcher's enthusiastic walk-off celebration before Tuesday's second game against Baltimore.
And Mendoza didn't mince words with his response.
"I love it," Mendoza said of Alvarez's celebration, per SNY. "When you hit a ball like that to win the game, you celebrate.
"If I'm in the other dugout, in the other side, I've been on the other side a few times," Mendoza added. "And, you know... it's not disrespecting anybody. Again, we know the type of player, the person, the energy... and [Alvarez] was very excited. We saw it, and we celebrated."
Mendoza didn't hit a home run in 22 career MLB at-bats. But he certainly witnessed a lot of walk-off home runs during his six seasons spent as a bench coach for the New York Yankees.
It would be absurd to think that Baltimore will retaliate against Alvarez for his celebration. But if they do, it will likely only fuel the Mets' fire.