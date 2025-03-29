Mets' Carlos Mendoza provides encouraging injury updates
Two games into the 2025 season, the New York Mets received some very encouraging injury updates for three key starters.
Manager Carlos Mendoza met with reporters on Saturday before the Mets' game against the Houston Astros. He shared some positive injury news surrounding catcher Francisco Alvarez, infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil, and starting pitcher Sean Manaea.
The second-year skipper for New York announced that McNeil began swinging off a tee on Friday, as he works his way back from an oblique strain he suffered during spring training. Manaea, who is also nursing a strained oblique, has continued to throw from 90 feet; according to Mendoza, the lefty hopes to return to the Mets' already injury-riddled rotation by mid-April.
As for Alvarez, who underwent surgery for a fractured left hamate bone during live batting practice on March 8, Mendoza said that the 23-year-old has begun doing receiving drills with his injured left hand.
Even though Alvarez, Manaea, and McNeil may still have a while to go until they return to any live major league games, this is certainly injury news the Mets wanted to hear. All three of these injured stars played a factor in the Amazins' playoff run from last season.
Manaea became the ace of the Mets' rotation during the 2024 campaign. During his first season pitching in Flushing, Queens, the 33-year-old went 12-6 in 32 starts, logging a 3.47 ERA and 187 strikeouts in a career-high 181.2 innings pitched. Manaea also picked up his first career playoff win in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, where he pitched seven-plus innings of one-run ball.
Manaea's dominant first year with the Mets resulted in him re-signing with the ballclub on a three-year, $75 million deal during the offseason.
Despite a slow start to McNeil's 2024 season (.216/.276/.314 slash line and five home runs in his first 88 games), the former NL batting champion had a great second half. The 32-year-old slashed .289/.376/.547 with seven home runs in 41 games, before fracturing his right wrist after getting hit by a pitch on September 6; although this ended his regular season, McNeil was able to return in the middle of the playoffs. The Mets hope his great second half can carry over to this season.
Alvarez is also hoping that this will be his only stint on the IL this season; the Mets' backstop missed six weeks of the 2024 campaign, undergoing surgery for a left thumb sprain he suffered on April 19. In 100 games played, Alvarez slashed .237/.307/.403 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI, while his strong defense and pitch-calling was integral to New York's success.
Even though the Mets seem to be content with their current lineup and rotation, the anticipated return of Alvarez, Manaea, and McNeil will be a major boost towards achieving the team's hefty goals this year.