New York Mets injury updates: Francisco Alvarez, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas
The New York Mets did not have an ideal spring when it came to the number of injuries they suffered. Since the start of spring training in mid-February, Mets players Sean Manaea, Brandon Nimmo, Frankie Montas, Jeff McNeil, Nick Madrigal, and Francisco Alvarez were all sidelined due to various injuries.
And this got worse on March 26, when it was revealed that starting pitcher Paul Blackburn would be starting the season on the IL due to right knee inflammation.
This is not the news Mets fans were hoping for less than 24 hours before Opening Day. However, there was also good news released regarding some of the team's aforementioned injuries.
Per a March 26 article from SNY's Danny Abriano, "Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez is making progress toward a return from a broken bone in his left hand.
"The 23-year-old, who underwent surgery just over two weeks ago, got his stitches out on Monday and is set to begin strength work, manager Carlos Mendoza said on Wednesday, adding that Alvarez is expected to resume baseball activities shortly after he starts his strength work," the article added.
It's good to hear that there have been no hiccups regarding Alvarez's recovery and that his timeline to return to the Mets' lineup is still mid to late April.
There were also some positive Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas updates from SNY.
According to a quote from David Stearns in a March 26 SNY article from Ben Krimmel, Sean Manaea is “throwing and in good shape and really going through his rehab process at a really good clip and we’re excited about that.”
The article later wrote, "The Mets got the good news on Manaea two weeks ago when a follow-up MRI on his right oblique came back clear, and he was cleared to resume throwing as he was 'symptom-free.'"
Right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas also received a positive update from Stearns.
"Frankie Montas, who had had a 'repeat MRI' on his lat injury in the last few days that showed 'really good healing,' Stearns said.
"In terms of throwing progression, the right-hander is still a 'week or two away,' but Stearns was upbeat about Montas’ progress: 'Clearly good healing is better than not healing and so we’ll certainly take that update.'"
Therefore, the vibes aren't all bad in the Mets' training room.