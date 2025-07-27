Mets' Carlos Mendoza provides injury update on key depth piece
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided an encouraging injury update on one of their starting pitchers.
It was first reported on Saturday by Newsday's Laura Albanese that starting pitcher Tylor Megill threw a bullpen session on Thursday and is slated to throw another one on Sunday; Megill is continuing to work his way back from a strained right elbow he suffered back in June. Mendoza also said that he's trending in the right direction.
Mike Puma of the New York Post also reported that a likely return to the major leagues for Megill would be towards the end of August.
The big right-hander has been on the 15-day injured list since June 17 with that aforementioned right elbow strain and was later transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 8.
Before his elbow injury, Megill was stringing together one of the most productive seasons of his career. The 29-year-old got off to a fantastic start, posting a 2-2 record in five starts during the month of April with a 1.76 ERA and 33 strikeouts across 26 innings. Megill would, however, begin to struggle with his command and velocity during the ensuing months. In five starts in May, Megill went 1-2 with a 5.96 ERA in 22.2 innings, followed by a 5.52 ERA in three starts in June.
Most notably, Megill's velocity took a major dip during his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 14 before he went down with his injury. The righty hurler lasted just 3.2 innings during that outing, striking out five but allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits (including a home run) and two walks; he also uncorked a wild pitch and made a throwing error to first base.
While the Mets have gotten some much-needed reinforcements with Sean Manaea (oblique strain), Frankie Montas (lat strain) and Kodai Senga (hamstring) all returning to the rotation, the Amazins' could certainly use Megill's services during the second half of the season as they look to make a push for their first NL East pennant since 2015.