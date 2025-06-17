New York Mets lose starter Tylor Megill to IL in blow to rotation
For the second time in less than a week, the New York Mets have lost a starting pitcher to the injured list.
This time, it's Tylor Megill who landed on the 15-day IL on Tuesday, retroactive to June 15, due to a right elbow sprain, as the Mets announced. Righty reliever Justin Garza was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to take Megill's spot on the active roster.
As Megill told the media prior to the team's series opener at Truist Park against the Atlanta Braves, he received an MRI on his elbow that showed a lot of inflammation. The right-hander's MRI showed no ligament damage and the plan is for him to be shutdown for 7-10 days before being reevaluated.
Megill lasted only 3.2 innings in his previous start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, where he allowed three runs on seven hits. As Megill revealed to reporters, he felt "pulling" on his elbow when throwing offspeed pitches in his last start.
The 29-year-old is 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA across 14 starts this season, but holds an abysmal 5.57 ERA in his last seven outings.
Read More: Mets' Tylor Megill struggles again in latest outing
In addition to Megill, the Mets also lost ace Kodai Senga to the IL due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain last week. The good news is that it's only a low grade strain and he will be able to keep his arm active leading up until a reevaluation in two weeks. The bad news is that Senga is still expected to miss around five weeks of action.
With Senga out, Paul Blackburn will slide into the Mets' rotation to take his place. But now with Megill sidelined, it remains to be seen who slots into his spot. Megill was projected to start on Friday in the Mets' series opener in Philadelphia.
The New York Post's Mike Puma reported that the Mets are still evaluating what to do with Megill's spot in the rotation and that team officials are hoping Frankie Montas shows improvement in his sixth rehab start on Wednesday with Syracuse.