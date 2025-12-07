Agent's brutally honest Pete Alonso contract admission might favor the Mets

After the New York Mets managed to sign Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history last offseason, Mets fans' attention turned toward whether their team would bring longtime first baseman Pete Alonso back.

It was a rollercoaster offseason for Alonso when it came to his contract negotiations. While reports indicated that he was seeking a deal for five to seven years, it became clear a short time into free agency that he wasn't likely to receive such a long-term deal from any team, especially not the Mets.

Read more: This team is 'high' on Pete Alonso's free agency list

This was owed to concerns that Alonso might regress at the plate in the coming years, as is typically the case with right-handed hitting first basemen in their thirties. What's more, the other top first baseman free agents signed early in the offseason, which limited Alonso's market.

Therefore, Alonso had to settle and accept the two-year, $54 million deal that the Mets offered him, which included a player option after the 2025 season, and hope that his production would prove that he's worth the long-term deal he desires.

Aug 28, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Alonso went on to produce the best offensive season of his MLB career in 2025, posting a .272 average, an .871 OPS, 38 home runs, and 126 RBIs. Therefore, once he exercised his player option after the season ended and his free agency for the second consecutive winter, the belief was that he'd sign a long-term deal somewhere.

Agent Casts Doubt on Pete Alonso's Contract Desires

While anything can happen, a December 7 article from Joel Sherman of the New York Post suggested that Alonso might find trouble securing the contract he's seeking.

An anonymous AL official was quoted in the article as saying, “I don’t think [contract] length is out there for Alonso.”

And an anonymous scout added, “No one is giving him five years. He would be lucky to get four, and that will likely come with a lower AAV [average annual value] and a whopper of deferred dollars," which was excerpted in an X post from @metsbatflip1.

On Pete Alonso’s market:



An AL official said, “I don’t think length is out there for Alonso.” A veteran agent offered, “No one is giving him five years. He would be lucky to get four, and that will likely come with a lower AAV [average annual value] and a whopper of deferred… pic.twitter.com/Ti6QFw70EB — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) December 6, 2025

If anything, Alonso not being offered a lengthy deal is good news for the Mets, as it means they'll have similar leverage in negotiations with him like they did last offseason.

New York is seemingly willing to give Alonso a lucrative, shorter-term contract once again, and Alonso will likely be inclined to accept if he's only receiving similar deals from other teams.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles