Twins don't intend on trading potential Mets' targets

This is not great news for the New York Mets.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Minnesota Twins plan on keeping center fielder Byron Buxton and right-handed pitchers Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez.

Minnesota reportedly intends on holding onto these players to build around them and compete this upcoming season.

The Mets had been showing interest in Ryan, who's coming off a season where he went 13-10, 3.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 194 strikeouts and a 4.5 bWAR in 171 innings (31 appearances, 30 starts).

The Twins are said to like Mets young starter Jonah Tong, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Ryan would be a major upgrade atop a Mets rotation that floundered from mid-June onward last season, resulting in the team missing out on the postseason by one game.

If the Mets were to add Ryan, he'd be paired with Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea and Clay Holmes. Senga of course is a trade candidate that the Mets have been discussing with other teams.

That being said, it sounds like Minnesota will be keeping Ryan and Lopez in 2026. The Mets will likely have to explore other avenues in order to upgrade their rotation this offseason.

Some of these other options on the trade market include Detroit Tigers Tarik Skubal and Miami Marlins duo righty Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera. On the free agent market, Dylan Cease signed a massive deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, but Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen Michael King and others are still available.

As for Buxton, the star center fielder would be a strong addition to the Mets' outfield. However, the Twins plan on holding onto him too.

Buxton is set to make $15 million per season across the next three years and would've been an ideal team-friendly pickup for the Mets. Buxton has a full no-trade clause, but if the Twins kept trading assets away the word is that he would potentially waive it.

With right-handed bopping first baseman Pete Alonso a free agent, the Mets could have replaced his righty pop with Buxton in their lineup and upgraded their defense in center field. But it seems as though Buxton will remain a Twin for now.

Per Rosenthal, the Twins will listen if teams continue to call on this trio. However, the team would have to be blown away by an offer to move one of them.

