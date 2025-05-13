Mets catcher opens up about need for change after brutal groin shot
The New York Mets improved their 2025 regular season record to 26-15 after their 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 11. However, despite the win, it wasn't smiles for everyone on the Mets' roster.
In the top of the sixth inning, Cubs slugger Kyle Tucker was up at the plate when he hit a foul tip off of Mets pitcher Griffin Canning that connected square in Mets catcher Luis Torrens' groin. Torrens lay on the ground for a few moments, clearly in agony, and was ultimately taken out of the game because of the shot.
It seems that Torrens is now okay, as Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game, "I’m glad he was able to walk to the dugout. He is in a better spot right now," per an article from MLB.com.
However, this seems to be the last straw for the Mets' backstop, as Torrens was quoted in a May 12 article from the New York Post discussing an equipment change he's now ready to make.
“I don’t know if I have to wear another cup or find a way to wear platinum or metal,” Torrens said. He later added, “I have taken a lot of foul tips there. So it’s getting really sensitive after so many. … I can handle getting hit by a pitch, but this is different.”
Torrens has been a godsend for the Mets this season, doing an admirable job replacing Francisco Alvarez after Alvarez sustained a broken bone in his thumb that kept him sidelined for the first few weeks of the season.
Hopefully the Baseball Gods can reward Torrens with no more groin shots moving forward.