Mets' Christian Scott Reveals Update on Injury Rehab
This New York Mets' rookie starter delivered a positive update this afternoon.
On Tuesday, Christian Scott revealed to reporters that he has resumed throwing for the first time since being shutdown on July 22 due to a UCL sprain.
According to Scott, he played catch on Sunday from 60-feet with about 16 throws before moving it back to 75-feet on Tuesday (Today) and throwing 35 times. The plan is for the 25-year-old to go back to 90-feet on Wednesday (tomorrow).
"This team is making a push to the playoffs, so hopefully I can be a part of that," Scott said.
Scott and the Mets are taking things slow, as the young hurler missed three and a half weeks a season ago due to a similar UCL injury. Luckily, he was able to return and did not experience elbow discomfort again until July of 2024 during a start against the Miami Marlins on the 21st, which was his latest outing before landing on the IL.
This time around, Scott's MRI in late July revealed elbow inflammation. The hope is that he will be able to come back after rest and rehab, as opposed to surgery. However, if his UCL injury worsens upon ramping up, it could mean a procedure, which would knock him out for the rest of this season and likely all of 2025 as well.
The good news is that Scott has resumed throwing after a rest recommendation that extended beyond two weeks. The Mets lost ace Kodai Senga for the rest of the regular season due to a high-grade calf strain, and now they will be holding their breath as Scott goes through his rehab program and attempts a 2024 comeback.