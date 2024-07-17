Mets Claim Intriguing Veteran Reliever From NL Wild Card Competitor
The New York Mets made a minor, but intriguing, pitching transaction Wednesday when the organization claimed left-handed pitcher Alex Young off waivers from the San Francisco Giants.
New York immediately assigned Young to Triple-A Syracuse, according to the team. In a corresponding move, the Mets designated lefty Tyler Jay for assignment.
Young only appeared in three games for the Giants in 2024, allowing four hits and striking out two in four scoreless innings this season. The 30-year old pitcher, who turns 31 in September, owns a career record of 16-18 with a 4.40 ERA, 226 strikeouts and 99 walks in 264 innings pitched since his Major League debut in 2019.
The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Young in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft – three years after the Texas Rangers waited until the 32nd Round to pick him. After initially being called up as a starting pitcher with Arizona in 2019, he has since become a full-time reliever.
Acquiring Young is a low-cost move that immediately adds much-needed veteran bullpen depth, and another lefty, for the Mets. New York is currently ranked 20th in the majors with a 4.20 bullpen ERA preparing to exit the All-Star break, but the full-season stats don’t tell the whole story.
Mets' relievers have struggled through June heading into July. Since June 23, New York is dead last in the majors with a 7.17 bullpen ERA.
The list of relievers first-year manager Carlos Mendoza has had to deploy and utilize the most this season include: struggling closer Edwin Diaz (10 saves, 4.05 ERA, 37 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched), Jake Diekman (5.53 ERA, 33 K’s, 22 walks in 27.2 IP), Adam Ottavino (4.89 ERA, 47 K’s, 13 walks in 35 IP). Reed Garrett – who is currently on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation – has been New York’s best reliever for most of the season despite recent struggles before landing on the IL (3.64 ERA, 63 K’s, 22 walks in 42 IP).
Despite Mets’ pitching being stretched thin, they own a 49-46 record and are one game ahead of the Diamondbacks for the final Wild card spot in the National League playoff race. Implementing Young, at the very least, spells a few players who could use less usage as the Trade Deadline approaches.