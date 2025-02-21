Mets’ Clay Holmes reacts to Yankees’ new facial hair policy
Like many other players who have left the New York Yankees in recent years, New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes reported to camp sporting a full beard—a freedom that was not allowed with his previous team until now.
On Friday morning, Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner shocked the baseball world by announcing that the team had relaxed its longstanding facial hair policy, which had been in effect since 1976. Yankees players, coaches, and other uniformed personnel are now permitted to keep “well-groomed beards” moving forward, ending the practice of requiring them to shave upon arrival.
Steinbrenner said he consulted with numerous current and former Yankees to get their feedback before revising the “outdated” policy. He also acknowledged the fear that they could miss out on a future free agent because of the policy.
Holmes, 32 on Opening Day, signed a three-year, $38 million deal (with an opt-out after 2026) with the Mets this past offseason, following three and a half years in pinstripes. While the facial hair policy likely did not influence the right-hander’s decision to join the crosstown rival Mets, he was just as surprised as anyone by the announcement.
"It's something that was always talked about there,” Holmes said when asked about the news. “You always imagined it being changed someday, but the day kind of felt far away. It’s a cool thing for the players, and it'll be fun to see who grows a beard out."
Two-time NL Reliever of the Year Devin Williams, who essentially replaced Holmes on the Yankees' roster in a trade this past offseason, is one of the most recent examples of players affected by the policy. Williams, set to become a free agent at season's end, still had his beard when he first reported to spring training but quickly complied with a rule that is no longer in effect.
Now, his beard can return, and it should no longer be a concern for future free agents or trade acquisitions.
Before being traded to the Yankees in July 2021, Holmes also maintained an objectively “well-groomed” beard and even kept his hair longer with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He arrived in New York with a career 5.57 ERA but quickly thrived after the change of scenery.
During his time in the Bronx, the 6-foot-5 right-hander posted a 2.69 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, recording 74 saves and earning two All-Star selections. However, he lost the closer role in August 2024 and finished that season with an MLB-high 13 blown saves.
Holmes’ beard was not the only change he brought to Queens. The longtime reliever is building up to a starting role for the first time since his rookie season in 2018, and he is drawing early buzz for his newly developed “kick change.”
Holmes generated plenty of swings and misses on the pitch during his first live mound session against teammates in batting practice last week. He is set to start the Mets’ spring training opener against the Houston Astros in Port St. Lucie on Saturday, throwing between 40 and 45 pitches.