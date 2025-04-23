Mets closer exits game in extra innings with left hip cramping
The New York Mets extended their winning streak to seven games and finished off a sweep of their division rivals from Philadelphia. But an injury to closer Edwin Diaz in the top of the tenth inning has Mets fans wondering, at what cost?
It was a depleted bullpen to begin with for the Mets, who knew they would be without the services of high-leverage arms like Ryne Stanek and A.J. Minter. Both relievers had pitched on Tuesday evening, leaving Diaz to try and close the game out in extra innings. After entering the game in the ninth inning, Diaz returned to the mound for the top of the tenth.
After allowing a single to Nick Castellanos that plated "ghost runner" Bryce Harper, Diaz stepped off the mound multiple times when facing catcher JT Realmuto. While he was initially called for a balk, it was more concerning that Diaz motioned over to the dugout for the training staff; the righty then exited the game and was replaced by Max Kranick, who escaped a bases-loaded jam and ultimately picked up the win.
Following the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that Diaz was suffering from cramping in his left hip.
“Left hip cramping. He said that he kept cramping up, and that’s why he kept stepping off. He called us and was like, ‘Hey, I’m cramping here.’ So it’s his left hip and we’ll see what we’ve got.”
The star closer has struggled to start the season despite posting a 1-0 record with six saves. Diaz has had trouble with control so far this year, leading the majors with four wild pitches in ten appearances; he had just three wild pitches across 54 appearances in 2024. Diaz has also racked up a 5.59 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, along with an uncharacteristically low K/BB ratio of just 2.50.
Neither Diaz nor Mendoza seemed too concerned when speaking to reporters after the Mets’ win. Diaz was asked if he thought it was anything more than cramps, but the closer said he felt good on Wednesday outside of that one pitch.
"Yeah, we did all of the tests and everything was fine. On the fastball I threw to Realmuto I felt like my hip got locked up. I tried to loosen it up and when I stepped on the mound I couldn't lift my leg a little to come set. That's why I started doing the step ups because I was feeling uncomfortable."
After Wednesday’s win, the Mets now hold the best record in MLB at 18-7 and have started 12-1 at home for the first time in team history. The win against the Phillies capped off a flawless 7-0 homestand and put them four games up on Philadelphia in the division.
The Mets will travel to Washington to face the Nationals on Friday in a series where they are expected to get both Francisco Alvarez and Jeff McNeil back from injuries.