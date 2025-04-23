When Mets expect Francisco Álvarez, Jeff McNeil to return
Reinforcements are on the way for the first-place New York Mets.
Hours before Wednesday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gave an update on catcher Francisco Álvarez (hamate fracture) and former NL batting champion Jeff McNeil (oblique strain), both of whom have been out since early March.
“They got one more [rehab game] today,” Mendoza said. “If they get through today with no issues, we expect them to be active on Friday.”
Both Álvarez and McNeil recently joined Triple-A Syracuse to continue their respective rehab assignments after stints with lower-level affiliates in Port St. Lucie and Binghamton. After playing second base on Tuesday, McNeil will bat leadoff and play center field in Game 1 of Syracuse’s doubleheader on Wednesday.
Álvarez, 23, is not in Syracuse’s lineup for Game 1 but will presumably catch Dom Hamel in Game 2. Through his first nine rehab games, he has thrown out four runners on 11 stolen base attempts while going 7-for-40 (.200) at the plate with one home run and three RBIs.
McNeil, 32, has played two fewer games but has fared well offensively, aside from his hitless performance on Tuesday. He notably went 4-for-4 in his final game with Double-A Binghamton and enters his final rehab game with a 1.111 OPS across three minor league levels.
The Mets have a day off Thursday before beginning a four-game road series against the Washington Nationals on Friday evening. Barring any setbacks, they will be forced to make a pair of difficult demotions during that time frame.
New York has received strong production from both catchers during Álvarez’s absence. But with veteran backup Luis Torrens handling the majority of playing time, rookie Hayden Senger will likely return to the minor leagues.
The other decision is more complex. With McNeil expected to regain his role as the starting second baseman, those in limbo include infielders Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña.
Both Acuña and McNeil have the positional flexibility to play center field, which is especially valuable now that Jose Siri is out with a fractured tibia. However, the Mets also have José Azócar as depth on the 26-man roster. While he is not assured to keep his spot, he may be better suited for a limited bench role.
Read More: New York Mets reveal timeline on Jose Siri's injury
The Mets must decide whether they are comfortable giving either Baty or Acuña limited playing time, or if everyday at-bats in Syracuse would better serve their development.