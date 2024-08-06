Mets' Cornerstone Enjoying Resurgence Since All-Star Break
"OMG" would be an appropriate way to describe Jeff McNeil's hot streak.
The New York Mets' second baseman was desperately looking for answers during a miserable first half. Despite having won the MLB batting title just two years prior, McNeil's batting average sank to .216 in 323 plate appearances. Only 19 of his 64 hits went for extra bases, and a 6.8% walk rate wasn't helping him either. Overall, the 32-year-old was saddled with an atrocious .590 OPS and 72 wRC+, and things were getting so dire that he was benched on a few occasions.
But after the All-Star break, McNeil looks like his 2022 self again, with extra power to boot.
Playing both second base and the corner outfield spots, McNeil has recorded a hit in 12 of 16 games since July 19; seven of them were multi-hit games. Of his 20 knocks, over half of them have gone for extra bases, with six doubles and five home runs (including a homer on Monday). He's hitting a torrid .364/.393/.745 with 13 RBI, 15 runs scored, and a 211 wRC+.
Although McNeil's season totals (.239/.295/.382, 94 wRC+) are still rather poor, his red-hot bat has significantly repaired these rates nonetheless. For good measure, the seven-year veteran added a walk-off single for an extra-innings victory over the Atlanta Braves on July 25; considering that the Braves are one of the many teams the Mets are chasing down in the Wild Card race, McNeil's game-winning knock may be the biggest hit of the season.
The Mets are currently set to begin a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. With Coors Field being the most hitter-friendly ballpark in the majors, expect McNeil to continue his mid-season renaissance.