Mets could lose Edwin Diaz to higher bidder in free agency
Longtime New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has the option to opt out of the final two years and $37 million of the five-year, $102 million deal he signed with the club in 2022, which would make him an unrestricted free agent.
Most expect Diaz to exercise this option to test free agency. While the 31-year-old three-time MLB All-Star has clearly enjoyed his time in Queens, every player wants to get a clear understanding of what their worth is on the open market at some point in their careers. And given that Diaz has dominated hitters and been a reliable bullpen anchor for the past decade, many believe that he will ultimately sign for a deal this winter that guarantees him more money than any other reliever in MLB history.
Therefore, the more important question is whether the Mets will be willing to meet Diaz's demands or match what other teams are offering him. If they don't, New York might need to find a new closer before Opening Day 2026.
Insider Suggests Mets Might Not Meet Biggest Edwin Diaz Bid
During an October 23 episode of SNY's Baseball Night in New York show, SNY Mets insider Andy Martino got honest about what he's hearing regarding Diaz's upcoming offseason.
"I'm pretty confident in saying that Diaz loves the Mets, loves being here, loves pitching in New York. He seems very happy, always has, any time you talk to him about it," Martino said, per an X post from SNY. "Having said that, I think there's some thought in the industry that, 'Hey, at your age, this is your last bite at the apple of getting a huge contract.'"
Martino later added, "There's usually a team willing to stretch further for a reliever, especially an elite reliever, than the Mets might be. They like Diaz. But if someone is offering four years, I just don't think this is gonna be as much of a rubber stamp as it was last time. When, if you remember, they agreed to that record extension for a closer during the GM meetings, first thing.
"I would be surprised if it's that simple this time. Because, like I said, it's his last chance in his prime years to really go out there and get a big new deal," Martino concluded.
While Martino didn't say this outright, he seems to be suggesting that New York might have to at least match what other teams offer Diaz to keep from losing him to the highest bidder this winter.