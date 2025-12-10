Mets' Pete Alonso contract talks mirror free agency decision that backfired

During a December 1 live stream, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman addresses the ongoing contract negotiations between the New York Mets and star closer Edwin Diaz, who has been with the team since 2019.

"Obviously, [the Mets] are trying for Diaz. Diaz wants the five years. They don't want to go to five. They certainly would go to three. The question is whether they would go to four? I kind of think that's where the compromise is. Four-year deal for Diaz, is that not good enough? I don't know," Heyman said.

Read more: Eric Chavez trolls Mets after Edwin Diaz Dodgers signing

"To get five, [Diaz] is gonna have to go get that from somebody else, and come back to the Mets and say, 'Look, I got the five'. And maybe then at that point, they're pressed, and the Mets will give the five. But for now, the Mets do not want to give the five," Heyman continued.

Ultimately, it appears that the Mets weren't willing to budge, as their final free agency offer to Diaz was for three years and $66 million. However, the fact that Diaz signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers suggests that no other teams were willing to give him the five-year deal he desired.

Apr 29, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) walks off the field after the top of the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This makes one wonder whether Diaz would have re-signed with the Mets if they had given him a four or five-year deal rather than head across the country to the two-time defending World Series champions.

Mets Have Same Short-Term Stance on Pete Alonso Contract Talks

Diaz wasn't the only beloved star Mets player who is a free agent this offseason. Pete Alonso is also on the market. And according to a December 9 article from MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, the Mets are taking a very similar stance with Alonso as they did with Diaz.

"The sticking point between the Mets and Alonso could very well be years, as sources say that the Mets may be hesitant to go more than three years with the first baseman," Feinsand wrote.

Interesting insight from Feinsand here:



"The sticking point between the Mets and Alonso could very well be years, as sources say that the Mets may be hesitant to go more than three years with the first baseman."



Check out the full story below: https://t.co/PE599HIzsE — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) December 9, 2025

The fact that New York is seemingly unwilling to give Alonso a longer than three-year deal — despite their unwillingness to do the same with Diaz, thus potentially resulting in them not bringing Diaz back — is sure to be frustrating for many fans.

Granted, this report was published before the Diaz deal was reported. So perhaps the Mets are now willing to change their three-year stance with Alonso after it backfired with Diaz.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles