Mets Could Pivot to Adding These 2 Stars If They Can't Land Juan Soto
While there hasn't been much news about the ongoing Juan Soto sweepstakes for the last week or so, the New York Mets are still considered among the favorites to sign the former Yankees superstar.
However, the Mets face stiff competition from several teams who all seem willing to break the bank in order to secure Soto for the future.
This is why the Mets must have a backup plan (in addition to signing Frankie Montas) if they don't win the Soto sweepstakes. And in a December 1 article, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly conveyed what he believes the Mets' 'Plan B' should be if their Soto pursuit doesn't bear fruit.
"Plan B: Sign Corbin Burnes and Pete Alonso," Kelly wrote.
"Given how hell-bent owner Steve Cohen seems on winning a World Series, the Mets might be the favorites to sign Soto right now. But if he returns to the Yankees or signs somewhere else, president of baseball operations David Stearns could still have a productive offseason.
"Step 1: Re-sign Pete Alonso—who we've projected will get a five-year, $135 million deal—to be the big bopper in the middle of your lineup," Kelly continued.
"Step 2: Stearns reunites with Burnes, who won the 2021 NL Cy Young as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers when Stearns was leading that front office. The B/R contract projection on him is seven years and $224 million."
Kelly then added, "With the resources of Cohen, the Mets could sign Alonso and Burnes and still potentially bring back one of Luis Severino or Sean Manaea. They could also bring back neither and instead swing a trade for Garrett Crochet with the Chicago White Sox.
"There will be disappointment if the Mets don't land Soto, but Stearns would still have the opportunity to build an even better team in 2025 than the one that reached the NLCS in 2024," he concluded.
Surely everybody within the Mets' organization and fanbase wants Soto. Alas, that doesn't mean he'll choose Queens.
But this potential 'Plan B' should serve New York well if Soto ends up with another team.