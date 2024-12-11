Mets Could Pivot to This Veteran Starter After Missing Out on Garrett Crochet
In a December 9 article, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon revealed that the New York Mets were pursuing a trade with the Chicago White Sox for southpaw pitcher Garrett Crochet.
"The Mets and Yankees were the most aggressive [Crochet] suitors as of Monday, according to two sources briefed on the White Sox’s discussions," the article wrote.
"The Mets, after beating out the Yankees for Soto, also would appear to have the edge for Crochet, based on the young talent they could offer."
However, the Mets' pursuit of Crochet came to an end on December 11, after an X post from MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote, "BREAKING: The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a trade to acquire left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN. The deal is in the medical phase. Not official, but trending toward it."
The New York Post's Joel Sherman noted in an X post that the Mets, "remain engaged with the White Sox," which could mean they have their eyes on another Chicago player."
While that might be true, a December 11 article from the New York Post's Matt Ehalt suggested that the Mets might now be pivoting to former Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta.
"The Mets were scheduled to meet with former Red Sox and Phillies righty starter Nick Pivetta’s agents Wednesday, The Post’s Jon Heyman exclusively reported," the article wrote.
"Pivetta, 31, went 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA spanning 27 outings (26 starts) with the Red Sox last season... He’s 56-71 with a 4.76 ERA spanning his eight-season career with the Phillies (2017-20) and Red Sox (2020-24) and has experience as both a starter and reliever," it continued.
Ehalt later added, "Pursuing a pitcher like Pivetta fits the Mets’ strategy under new baseball czar David Stearns, who has targeted mid-level starters — the Mets already added Frankie Montas — over pursuing the high-priced free agents".
Pivetta would be the same sort of low-risk, potential high-ceiling starter that worked wonders for the Mets in 2024.