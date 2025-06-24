Mets could reunite with beloved hurler at trade deadline, per insider
It's no secret that the New York Mets' starting rotation has exceeded expectations this season, given that the starting staff's collective 3.18 ERA is the best in baseball to this point.
Not only does this speak to just how great Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner has been, but it shows how New York did a great job of making up for the arms they lost after the 2024 campaign.
Read more: ESPN insiders call Mets top trade fit for Red Sox superstar
The team's three workhorse starters last year were Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana, and Luis Severino. While Manaea re-signed with the Mets, Quintana agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, and Severino signed a three-year, $67 million contract with the Athletics.
While the Mets' rotation has remained solid, its prospects seem less positive than it was just a few weeks ago, given injuries and players not performing as well as they had earlier in the year.
Therefore, New York's front office could seek out another starter ahead of the trade deadline. And in a June 24 article, ESPN asserted that the Mets are a top trade fit for Severino if the A's decide to deal him.
"Severino tunnels his fastball/sinker/sweeper combo well to limit damage, but because he has a middling strikeout rate, his upside is limited to a No. 3/No. 4 starter. Teams are intrigued by his road numbers, which are exceptional: 0.93 ERA in 38.2 innings over six starts without a home run allowed. They are not so intrigued by his contract, which goes two more years at $47 million," the article wrote, after listing Severino's chances of getting traded at 40% and citing the Mets as one of his top potential trade destinations.
If the Mets do decide to add another starter, Severino (who has posted a 2-7 record with a 4.42 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 95.2 innings this season) could be their top option.