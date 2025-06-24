ESPN insiders call Mets top trade fit for Red Sox superstar
As the July 31 trade deadline approaches, each loss the New York Mets (who are 1-9 in their last 10 games) have makes it seem more likely that they're going to be aggressive in bringing players on board who can cement them as World Series contenders.
One position that has become increasingly weak for New York lately is third base. Both Mark Vientos and Brett Baty are currently dealing with injuries, and neither player has been overly effective when healthy. Therefore, this corner infield position could be a place where the Mets' front office attempts to upgrade via trade.
Read more: Expert claims Mets 'desperate' for this trade deadline acquisition
And in a June 24 article, ESPN insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan conveyed that they believe Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman could be the perfect fit for New York.
"Bregman has been an elite big league hitter since he entered the league in 2016 but has leaned more into power this year, with his highest isolated power since 2019. Most of his underlying power indicators (barrel rate, maximum exit velo, average launch angle and hard hit rate) are at career highs," the article wrote.
"His $40 million salary -- and the chance to opt into two more years at $40 million annually -- significantly shortens the list of teams that would take on his deal," it added before listing the Mets as one of four teams that they see as a top trade fit for Bregman.
It's worth noting that the article only gives Bregman (who has been sidelined for the past month with a quad strain) a 10% chance of getting traded before the deadline.
However, given that Bregman was playing like an MVP candidate before that injury (he has a .299 average with a .938 OPS this season), the Mets would be wise to pursue him if he does become available.