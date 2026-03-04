Mets Predicted to Trade Mark Vientos in 'Win-Win' Deal

The New York Mets have an interesting predicament when it comes to their infield.

Even after parting ways with Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, and Luisangel Acuña this offseason, the club has a surplus of quality infielders that can play multiple positions. This is because they traded for second baseman Marcus Semien, along with signing Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco.

Semien will be the Mets' primary starter at second base, Bichette will man third, and Polanco is expected to take a lot of reps at first base while also playing DH from time to time. And given that Francisco Lindor is pencilled in for shortstop (presuming he'll be able to start on Opening Day after fracturing his hamate bone), that leaves Brett Baty and Mark Vientos without a clear position.

This isn't foreign territory for Baty and Vientos, as they entered the 2025 season competing for the starting job at third base. Most believed Vientos would take the job after breaking out during the 2024 postseason, but he went on to produce a disappointing 2025 campaign.

This is why Baty is expected to have the edge on Vientos when it comes to getting at-bats in 2026. It's also why Vientos would seemingly be a likely trade candidate for the Mets.

Experts Suggests Mark Vientos, Sean Manaea Trade Proposal

This is the basis of Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer cooking up an interesting trade proposal that included Vientos in a March 4 article that he called a "win-win".

Rymer's hypothetical trade proposal had Vientos, Manaea, and cash considerations go to the Boston Red Sox, while the Mets would get Masataka Yoshida and southpaw pitcher Connelly Early.

When explaining why this trade made sense for the Red Sox, Rymer explained that Vientos would provide much-needed power potential to Boston's offense. Not to mention that Yoshida doesn't have a clear position in Boston right now (similar to Vientos in New York), which makes him a likely trade candidate.

Rymer added that while Boston would likely not want to part with Early (who is their No. 3 overall prospect), their doing so is likely what would compel David Stearns to make such a deal.

In explaining why this trade made sense for the Mets, Rymer explained that Yoshida would provide versatility, and Connelly would become one of the Mets' most prized prospects.

It will be fascinating to follow what New York ends up doing with Vientos this season.

