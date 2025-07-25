Mets could reunite with ex-top prospect via trade, per insider
One reason why the New York Mets are capable of making a major splash at the trade deadline (if they so desire) is that their farm system is in a better place than it has been in a long time. The team has several Top 100 prospects that would be prized in every MLB organization, all of whom seem destined for bright futures once they're ready to play in the big leagues.
While David Stearns is notoriously reluctant to part ways with any of these top prospects, the fact that he has several (especially in terms of right-handed pitchers like Brandon Sproat, Nolan McLean, and Jonah Tong) could convince him it's worth doing.
Last year, the Mets had another top right-handed pitching prospect: Mike Vasil, who was their No. 11 overall prospect in 2024, according to MLB.com. However, the Philadelphia Phillies purchased Vasil's contract from the Mets in the Rule 5 Draft in December 2024, then he eventually signed with the White Sox.
Vasil has gone on to become a key part of Chicago's bullpen, posting a stellar 2.53 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched this season.
MLB Insider Notes Mets Could Pursue Vasil in a Trade
Given that the Mets are going to prioritize bullpen assistance before the July 31 trade deadline, Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted in a July 24 article that the club could pursue their "old friend" Vasil in order to help address that need.
What's more, given that the Mets have been linked to White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., they could potentially kill two birds with one stone, so to speak, striking a deal that brings Robert Jr. and Vasil to Queens.
While the Vasil reunion just seems to be speculation from Heyman at this point, it would seem to make sense for New York to at least consider.