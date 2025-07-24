Diamondbacks scouting Mets system for possible deal for star slugger
Since it's essentially guaranteed that the New York Mets are going to make at least one (and likely several) trades to bolster their bullpen before the July 31 trade deadline, perhaps the most interesting question is what (if anything) they're going to do to improve their lineup over the next week.
If the front office is going to do anything to this team's offense, it will likely be to improve either third base or center field. And arguably the best player at either of these positions who is expected to be made available for a trade is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who boasts a .938 OPS with a whopping 36 home runs and 86 RBIs this season.
Diamondbacks Looking into Mets' Prospects for Potential Suarez Deal
In a July 24 report, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino shared some fascinating information about potential mutual interest between Arizona and New York in a deal involving Suárez.
"The Arizona Diamondbacks have been scouting the Mets’ Double-A team for a potential deal for third baseman Eugenio Suarez, league sources say," Martino wrote.
He then added, "That does not necessarily mean that talks between the teams are hot. In fact, the D-Backs are also 'all over' the Yankees system right now, according to sources. Arizona also has pitching to sell.
"But those scouts following Binghamton are reminders that we shouldn’t totally rule the Mets out on trades for position players," Martino continued.
It seems that there's still a lot that must be sorted out over the next week, which isn't abnormal for this time of year, as the vast majority of deals get done in the days and even hours before that actual deadline arrives.
If the Mets did end up acquiring Suárez, it would instantly make their already formidable offense that much terrifying for opposing teams to face. Then again, it would surely come at a high cost in terms of prospects.