Mets Could Score Rangers' Ace, Elite Relievers Off Waivers
The Texas Rangers are spiraling.
The defending World Series champions are 55-65 on the season, 3-9 in August, and 9.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West division.
While there still may be time for the Rangers to right the ship, the reality is that last year's World Series win seems ages away for this struggling squad. It's gotten to the point where The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted in an August 13 article that this season's struggles might force Texas to place some of their best arms on waivers before August 31 in order to save money.
"Clubs would save only about one-sixth of players’ remaining salaries in 2024 if they dump them before the Aug. 31 deadline for playoff eligibility," Rosenthal wrote. "But say the Rangers succeeded in purging four potential free-agent pitchers — lefty Andrew Heaney and righty relievers David Robertson, Kirby Yates, and José Leclerc. They would pocket almost $6 million."
All four of these high-level relievers would bolster the New York Mets' pitching staff; Yates in particular has been one of baseball's best closers this season. Combining his 1.04 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 43.1 innings pitched this season with current Mets' closer Edwin Diaz would instantly make New York's bullpen a formidable force.
But it isn't just relievers that the Rangers might place on waivers.
"It’s possible not all of those pitchers would be claimed," Rosenthal wrote. "Righty Nathan Eovaldi, who has a 3.05 ERA in 79 2/3 postseason innings, almost certainly would be, and the Rangers could take a chance by exposing him to waivers as well."
Eovaldi is 8-6 with a 3.75 ERA in 21 starts this season. A top-of-the-rotation starter like him would be a massive addition for any team looking to compete this season. With injuries to Kodai Senga and Christian Scott, one would expect the Mets to try and claim Eovaldi off waivers if the Rangers were to place him there.
While none of these Texas pitchers are available quite yet, their status is something Mets fans should keep an eye on in the coming weeks.