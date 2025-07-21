Mets' David Stearns gives telling update on trade deadline plans
The New York Mets' head baseball decision maker has spoken.
On Monday, president of baseball operations David Stearns talked to reporters about the Mets' possible plan with the MLB Trade Deadline looming in the next 10 days.
According to Stearns, the Mets will be very active in their pursuit of bullpen help ahead of the deadline.
"Providing our group some reinforcements in the bullpen would be great," Stearns said. "There are generally relievers traded at the deadline so I'm sure there will be some....and we'll be involved in that."
Stearns noted that if deals don't happen in the bullpen then they will have to potentially look at their arms in Triple-A to serve as big-league relievers. However, Stearns acknowledged the challenge of shortening a starting pitcher during the season.
"Once you do that, you can't reverse yourself in the same season......Once we shorten someone up to give them a chance to be a member of our 'pen, (it's) really tough to build them back up again if you need them as a starter. So we want to be very cautious if we entertain that," Stearns said.
The Mets have top prospect starters' Brandon Sproat, Nolan McLean and Blade Tidwell in Triple-A, any of whom could possibly be asked to come up as a reliever in the major league bullpen down the stretch. That being said, Stearns has indicated that bullpen is essentially the team's top priority on the trade market.
Beyond bullpen help, Stearns is generally pleased with what he has seen from the team's position player group. He did, however, highlight center field as an area in which the Mets might be able to improve in.
Stearns likes the defense that Tyrone Taylor brings and believes Jeff McNeil has become more comfortable in center as of late. But the top executive anticipates the Mets at least being involved in center field on the trade market.
"I'm certain we're going to be engaged, but we gotta clear a bar that we think actually makes us better given the price that I think these things are going to cost," Stearns said of potentially acquiring a center fielder.
Last but not least, Stearns also addressed third base, which is where Brett Baty, Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio all split time. Per Stearns, the expectation is that the group the Mets currently have at the hot corner will be who they rely on at the position for the rest of the season.
So with the deadline inching closer, it sounds as though Stearns and the Mets will be upgrading their bullpen. They could also bring in a center fielder, but that doesn't seem like as much of a need to the front office as 'pen help. And it appears the Mets will go with what they have at third base.