Mets’ David Stearns maps out plan for Ronny Mauricio
When the New York Mets called up Ronny Mauricio in 2023, his speed, offensive upside, and defensive versatility made him an enticing fit for the roster. But just two years later, his long-awaited return from injury raises questions about his place in New York’s crowded infield.
Mauricio, 24, began a minor league rehab assignment on May 2—18 months after tearing his ACL in a Dominican Winter League game. Once his 20-day rehab window closes and the Mets must activate him from the 10-day injured list, they will need to decide whether to return him to the major league roster or burn one of his minor league options.
With Francisco Lindor firmly entrenched at shortstop, Jeff McNeil now healthy, and young infielders Mark Vientos, Luisangel Acuña, and Brett Baty all performing well, there seems to be little room for Mauricio in Queens once he is back to full health. During Wednesday’s press conference, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns discussed Mauricio’s immediate future.
“Ronny continues to progress. [He’s] still in Double-A, we’ll get him up to Triple-A pretty soon,” Stearns said around the 15-minute mark of the Mets’ livestream. “He’s a player who has options, so he’s going to stay in the minor leagues until we have a need.”
Stearns added that Mauricio will continue playing shortstop, second base, and third base. This keeps New York’s options open in case future injuries or transactions clear a path for his return. For now, the focus is on building up his workload.
“He’s a healthy player, but to get back to that true baseball shape, ready to compete at a high level in the big leagues, I think we still have a little bit of a ways to go,” Stearns said. He reiterated that Mauricio has a big hill to climb after being out of game action for well over a year, but believes he will return to being the player he was pre-injury.
Through eight rehab games between Single-A and Double-A this year, Mauricio is 3-for-24 (.125) with a double, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. During his 26-game MLB stint in September 2023, he stole seven bases, hit two home runs, tripled once and belted nine doubles—including one that left the bat at 117.3 mph in his big league debut.
Currently, MLB Pipeline ranks Mauricio as the No. 9 prospect in the Mets’ farm system. The 6-foot-3 switch-hitter has consistently placed within the top 10 since joining the organization as an international free agent in 2017, reaching as high as the top spot in 2020.