New York Mets’ Ronny Mauricio assesses rehab process
After a lengthy recovery, New York Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio is starting to see progress on his road back to the big leagues.
Mauricio, 24, was considered a candidate for the everyday third-base job in 2024 before he tore the ACL in his right knee while running the bases during a Dominican Winter League game in December 2023. Eight months after his initial surgery, Mauricio underwent a second procedure to remove scar tissue from his knee, further delaying his return.
When the Mets broke camp in late March, Mauricio stayed in Port St. Lucie, where he played in extended spring training and complex league games. He made his first official rehab appearance on May 2—18 months after the injury—and is finally playing on a regular basis again.
On Saturday, Mauricio had his rehab assignment moved to Double-A. In a recent interview with Binghamton Rumble Ponies broadcaster Matt Levine, the versatile infielder reflected on his long journey back.
"The process has been a lot of ups and downs," Mauricio said, with manager Mariano Duncan translating. "There’s a lot of setbacks since the injury. In the beginning, after the first surgery, the knee felt swollen, and they had to go to the second surgery... Really tough, but so glad that everything is over."
Mauricio added that the recovery process helped him dedicate more time to his body and learn how to take care of it. The versatile infielder said his knee feels "really good" now, and he is excited to continue progressing.
Through seven rehab games, Mauricio is 3-for-21 (.143 average) with a double, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. He has recorded starts at third base, shortstop, second base, and designated hitter.
Mauricio is currently the Mets' No. 9 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, whose rankings have consistently listed him among the top 10 since he signed as an international free agent in 2017. He flashed his potential during his first MLB stint in 2023, when he stole seven bases, hit two home runs, tripled once, and belted nine doubles in 26 games.
The switch-hitting infielder could again contribute to the Mets at some point in the not-too-distant future. However, with Jeff McNeil healthy and the likes of Mark Vientos, Luisangel Acuña, and Brett Baty performing well, there is currently no obvious spot for Mauricio on the 26-man roster.
Mauricio can stay on a rehab assignment for much of May before the Mets have to make a roster decision. They could easily option him to the minors at the end of that window if they feel he needs more time to develop.