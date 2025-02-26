Mets’ Dedniel Núñez won't pitch in games 'anytime soon'
A year ago, Dedniel Núñez was not invited to big league camp, but he quickly emerged as one of the New York Mets’ most valuable bullpen arms before injuries cut his season short.
Now healthy, Núñez is being eased into spring training as the team takes a cautious approach ahead of the 2025 regular season.
While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza explained that Núñez is in the process of building up his workload, though he will not pitch in games “anytime soon.”
“We’re gonna make sure we take care of him. This is a guy that dealt with a lot,” Mendoza said. “He’s still gonna get the ramp-ups and all that. We’ll see him in games, obviously, but we’re taking it kinda slow with him.”
Núñez, 28, made his MLB debut last April after turning heads with his fastball-slider combination at the Triple-A level. By June, the right-hander had become one of the Mets' most dependable relievers in high-leverage situations.
In 35 big league innings last season, Núñez posted 48 strikeouts along with a 2.31 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. Among relievers with at least 30 innings pitched, his strikeout-minus-walk rate of 29.6% was tied for fifth-best in the National League, alongside Mets closer Edwin Díaz.
Opponents hit just .145 against his slider in 2024. According to Statcast, the pitch generated a 45.4% whiff rate, a 50.7% strikeout rate, and a +5 run value. Núñez’s upper-90s fastball, thrown 47.6% of the time, produced a +7 run value.
On July 26, the Mets placed Núñez on the 15-day injured list with a pronator strain in his right forearm. He was activated on Aug. 23 but returned to the IL after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings the next day, this time with a season-ending strained right flexor tendon.
At one point, surgery seemed possible, but he avoided it after making strong progress following a PRP injection. Núñez even threw bullpens and live batting practice during the winter in the Dominican Republic, according to Mendoza.
So far this spring, the Mets have had to shut down two key starters—Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea—both expected to begin the season on the injured list. When it comes to pitchers who dealt with injuries last year, they have been extra careful.
In addition to Núñez, Mendoza revealed Tuesday that right-handed starter Kodai Senga will stay in a “more controlled environment” for a couple more outings before making his Grapefruit League debut. Senga made just one regular-season start in 2024 and struggled in the postseason.
While Núñez is progressing slowly, the Mets remain optimistic he can be ready for Opening Day on March 27. If healthy, he will be part of a bullpen mix that includes José Buttó, Ryne Stanek, Reed Garrett, A.J. Minter, and two-time All-Star closer Edwin Díaz.