Mets take cautious approach with Kodai Senga in spring training
Health remains a serious concern for the New York Mets' starting rotation, with two key arms already set to miss Opening Day. The club is taking extra precautions to avoid a third spring training setback.
Frankie Montas was shut down for 6 to 8 weeks with a high-grade right lat strain early in camp, while top starter Sean Manaea is likely to begin the regular season on the injured list due to a right oblique injury—currently considered a shorter-term issue.
With two of their most experienced starters already out, the Mets' reliance on Kodai Senga to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2024 has become even more crucial. Fans might be anxious to see how he holds up in a game situation, but they will have to wait a bit longer.
On Tuesday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told Newsday’s Tim Healey that Senga will remain in a “more controlled environment” early in spring training. While feedback on his health and progression has been positive, the plan is for Senga to make a couple of additional simulated outings in live batting practice-type settings, including Wednesday, before taking part in any Grapefruit League games.
Senga, 32, made just one start last season due to a series of injuries. After missing the start of the year with a right shoulder capsule strain, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowed two runs, and struck out nine on July 26 before suffering a high-grade left calf strain while fielding his position.
In his final Triple-A rehab start in late September, Senga experienced triceps tightness, which delayed his return to the NLDS. The right-hander made three appearances (two starts) in the postseason, giving up seven runs on six hits (including one home run) and seven walks over five combined innings.
Senga’s fastball topped out at 96 mph during a live batting practice session on Feb. 15, which Mendoza described as an “effortless” performance. For context, his fastball averaged 95.7 mph during his 2023 campaign, when he went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA over 29 starts and finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year race.
Barring any additional injuries, Senga, Clay Holmes, and David Peterson are locked into spots in the Mets' rotation. However, Senga is not the only starter with question marks surrounding him.
Holmes, who turns 32 on Opening Day, has impressed early in camp but is a longtime reliever with just three seasons surpassing 100 innings as a pro (2016, 2017, 2018). His career-high of 136.1 innings came in Double-A back in 2016, and this marks his first year stretching out to a starting role since 2018.
Peterson, on the other hand, outperformed his metrics last season. The 29-year-old southpaw posted a 2.90 ERA against a 4.59 expected ERA, making it unclear which version the Mets can anticipate to show up in 2025.
To provide more rest days for both Senga and Holmes, the Mets had planned to use a six-man rotation rather than the traditional five-man staff. That still appears to be the plan, but now the back end of the rotation could include three arms previously competing for the sixth spot: Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning, and Paul Blackburn (who has yet to fully return from offseason back surgery).
For a team currently lacking a proven ace at the top of its rotation, Senga’s ability to return to form will be pivotal for the Mets—especially with Manaea and Montas shelved early in the season.