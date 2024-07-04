Mets Determine Ace's Next Step After Big Rehab Milestone; Return on Horizon
The New York Mets have been without their ace all season, but his timeline to return is starting to look more clear.
Japanese right-handed starter Kodai Senga made his first rehab start on Wednesday for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones and looked impressive. Senga dominated with six strikeouts across 2.2 hitless innings on just 35 pitches.
Senga's velocity was right where it was a season ago at 97 mph, as the 31-year-old was very sharp in what was his first live-game action all year.
And it didn't take long for the Mets to decide on his next step. As manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Thursday, Senga will move to Triple-A Syracuse for his second rehab start, which will likely come on Tuesday, July 9. The expectation is for him to throw around 50 pitches as he continues to progress towards a mid-to-late July return. The Mets also want Senga to reach 75-80 pitches before activating him from the IL, which could require 2-3 more rehab starts in order to stretch him out to this point.
The belief as of a month ago was that the Mets would get Senga back at some point shortly after the All-Star break, which is in two weeks. Senga has been sidelined since late-February with shoulder and triceps injuries. He had to shut things down in May when the triceps issue popped up thus slowing his come back.
Senga had a 12-8 record, a 2.98 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP and 202 strikeouts in 29 starts across 166.1 innings in 2023. He was the runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year Award last season, and the Mets had high hopes of him becoming their ace in 2024.
The Mets were anticipating Senga making a majority of his starts this year, but his spring setback put a damper on this expectation.
New York has roared back to just a 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the NL. It will be a major boost to their rotation once Senga rejoins the club later in the month.