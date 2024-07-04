Inside The Mets

Mets Determine Ace's Next Step After Big Rehab Milestone; Return on Horizon

The surging New York Mets could be getting their ace back in the near future.

Pat Ragazzo

Sep 20, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 20, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Mets have been without their ace all season, but his timeline to return is starting to look more clear.

Japanese right-handed starter Kodai Senga made his first rehab start on Wednesday for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones and looked impressive. Senga dominated with six strikeouts across 2.2 hitless innings on just 35 pitches.

Senga's velocity was right where it was a season ago at 97 mph, as the 31-year-old was very sharp in what was his first live-game action all year.

And it didn't take long for the Mets to decide on his next step. As manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Thursday, Senga will move to Triple-A Syracuse for his second rehab start, which will likely come on Tuesday, July 9. The expectation is for him to throw around 50 pitches as he continues to progress towards a mid-to-late July return. The Mets also want Senga to reach 75-80 pitches before activating him from the IL, which could require 2-3 more rehab starts in order to stretch him out to this point.

The belief as of a month ago was that the Mets would get Senga back at some point shortly after the All-Star break, which is in two weeks. Senga has been sidelined since late-February with shoulder and triceps injuries. He had to shut things down in May when the triceps issue popped up thus slowing his come back.

Senga had a 12-8 record, a 2.98 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP and 202 strikeouts in 29 starts across 166.1 innings in 2023. He was the runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year Award last season, and the Mets had high hopes of him becoming their ace in 2024.

The Mets were anticipating Senga making a majority of his starts this year, but his spring setback put a damper on this expectation.

New York has roared back to just a 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the NL. It will be a major boost to their rotation once Senga rejoins the club later in the month.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Home/News