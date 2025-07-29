Mets discussing these names in Luis Robert Jr. trade talks
It sounds like things are heating up on the Luis Robert Jr. trade talks front with the July 31 deadline just two days away now.
According to ESPN's Buster Olney and Kiley McDaniel, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Luisangel Acuna have all been brought up between the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox in discussions for Robert.
"White Sox CF Luis Robert Jr. is their top target for the center-field need, with Orioles CFCedric Mullins as the second option, as Jesse Rogers has noted below," wrote McDaniel. "I'm told the White Sox have focused on Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Vientos and Luisangel Acuna in those Robert talks, with the last two being the most realistic options."
"Luisangel Acuna and Mark Vientos are among the names that have come up in conversations with the Mets, and the Phillies have a farm system loaded with pitching. The Padres have also inquired about Robert," wrote Olney.
That being said, the latter two names are the most realistic to be dealt out of the four with Baty and Mauricio both surging for the Mets as of late.
Vientos has picked things up offensively as well, but he has been basically relegated to a DH role and is a more one-dimensional type of player given his lack of speed, versatility and struggles on defense. Vientos is also out of minor league options.
Per SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino, the Mets have been discussing Vientos in trade talks this week and rival executives believe the team is open to moving the slugger. However, Vientos has tremendous power and can carry a team offensively. He also comes along with four more years of club control, which is valuable.
The Mets want Robert, who is their top centerfield target. But it remains to be seen whether the Mets will trade Vientos or a young position player for him or dip into their farm system. It's also not a given that the White Sox trade Robert, who has a $20 million club option in 2026 and 2027.