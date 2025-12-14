Mets have stiff competition for top trade target

The New York Mets addressed a clear need among their position players by signing free agent Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal. Polanco is coming off the best offensive season of his career with the Seattle Mariners. While he's versatile enough to play multiple infield positions, Polanco is primarily expected to take Pete Alonso's spot at first base.

While the Mets could still sign Alex Bregman, it seems that signing Polanco and trading for Marcus Semien means they're done adding infield pieces. Therefore, their focus can shift toward improving the pitching staff and adding elite outfielders.

Trading Brandon Nimmo meant that the Mets now have vacancies in left and center field. It seems they're in play to sign one of the elite free agent outfielders still available, such as Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker. This means they might elect to improve the other outfield spot via trade.

According to a December 11 article from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets have checked in with the Chicago White Sox regarding a potential trade for Luis Robert Jr., who has been on their trade radar for at least the past year. Heyman also noted that New York would want money back in a deal to help offset the 28-year-old's $20 million salary.

Aug 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) singles against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Mets One of Several Teams Pursuing Trade For Luis Robert Jr.

While Robert Jr. is coming off a disappointing 2025 season where he hit .223 with a .661 OPS and just 14 home runs (not to mention his lengthy injury history), his young age and the fact that he had an .857 OPS as recently as 2023 convey why teams would be interested in acquiring him.

However, the Mets aren't alone in seeking Robert Jr.'s services. This was made clear by a December 13 X post from Francys Romero that read, "Several teams, including the Mets, Padres, and Pirates, have expressed interest in CF Luis Robert Jr.



"The White Sox continue to evaluate different scenarios. Multiple industry sources believe Robert Jr. has a strong chance of being traded this offseason."

The Padres aren't surprising to hear, as they're extremely aggressive (shown by them being in trade talks with the Mets). The Pirates are more interesting, as they're a small-market team that has struggled in recent years.

This stiff competition means that the Mets might have to give up more than they'd like to make Robert Jr. a member of their team next season.

