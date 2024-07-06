Mets’ Edwin Díaz Asserts Innocence After Sticky Stuff Suspension
He's doubling down.
The New York Mets activated closer Edwin Díaz on Saturday after he served a10-game suspension upon being ejected for excessive use of "sticky stuff" during a June 23 outing against the Chicago Cubs.
The Mets' bullpen has struggled mightily since Díaz has been sidelined posting a league-worst 8.37 ERA, as Tim Healey of Newsday pointed out.
Díaz spoke with reporters for the first time since receiving his suspension on Saturday. When asked what he would do differently in future games when it comes to the substances he uses, Díaz asserted his innocence.
“I will do the same thing. I didn't have anything [illegal] that day,” Díaz said, per SNY.
This suspension was the first time Díaz has been accused of using banned sticky substances in his MLB career. Before his suspension, the 30-year-old Puerto Rican reliever picked up two saves and a win for the Mets after coming off the injured list on June 13 due to a shoulder injury.
Díaz is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, 33 strikeouts and seven saves in 11 chances across 23 innings in 2024.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza echoed his closer’s comments on Saturday, telling reporters, “I believe Edwin. Obviously he said it was rosin, sweat, and dirt... And I’m right behind with him.”
Surely Mendoza hopes that Díaz’s return to the back end of his bullpen will provide some much-needed stability for New York, who are currently 2-3 in July and riding a three-game losing streak heading into Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.