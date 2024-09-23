Mets' Edwin Diaz Logs Six-Out Save to Continue Spectacular Month
It has been a rollercoaster season for Edwin Diaz - and it's currently going up.
The New York Mets' closer delivered one of the gutsiest and most integral saves of his career on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. After logging a four-out save the day prior, Diaz was given the ball in the eighth inning with a 2-1 lead; assuming he pitched the ninth, this would be the second six-out save of his career, and the first time he would go for a six-out save with no days of rest.
But Diaz was up for the challenge. He struck out a pair of batters in the eighth, and although the righty allowed a single to Trea Turner, who would steal both second and third base, he would be stranded there when Diaz retired Alec Bohm on a ground ball to short.
Coming back out for the ninth, Diaz walked Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh, who combined for three stolen bases to put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. But Diaz put an end to the threat and the game by blowing a 98 mph fastball past Kody Clemens; the Citi Field crowd erupted in delight as the 30-year-old flamethrower screamed in triumph.
The clutch six-out save has been a microcosm for Diaz's September performance. In 11 appearances and 11.1 innings, he's allowed only one run and six hits; he's also struck out a staggering 21 batters while allowing just three walks, two of which came on Sunday. All told, Diaz has a microscopic 0.79 ERA, 0.52 FIP, and 0.79 WHIP this month.
Most importantly, Diaz has established confidence not just in himself, but in his teammates and manager.
"I wanted my best guy against their best here and then let it play out," manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game. "We’ve been protecting him the whole year, and now it’s big-boy time and he’s our guy. So proud of him."
Thanks to Diaz's efforts, the Mets have a 15-5 record in 20 September games and currently hold the second Wild Card spot in the National League; their magic number to clinch a postseason berth is just four.
After an off-day on Monday, New York will travel down south and take on their hated rivals, the Atlanta Braves, in perhaps the biggest series of the year. If the Mets win at least two of the three games, they can punch their ticket for October baseball.
As for Diaz, he's thrown 59 pitches over the last four days. But that won't stop him from toeing the rubber if the Mets have another late lead on Tuesday.
"I’ll be ready for Tuesday," Diaz said with a blood-flow restriction band around his right arm. "These are playoff games. We [have been] playing playoff games since early September. I’ve got to be ready every single day, and I know I will be ready on Tuesday."