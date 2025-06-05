Mets’ Edwin Díaz pokes fun at brother about potential NLCS matchup
If the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers meet again in the NLCS this season, the 2024 rematch may not be the only captivating storyline leading into it.
There is a chance that Mets All-Star Edwin Díaz and his younger brother, Alexis, could both be closing out games on opposite sides. Alexis was traded to the Dodgers on May 29 after spending his first few seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.
The two right-handers do everything together during the offseason—from working out to playing catch to throwing bullpens side by side. Before Wednesday’s 6-1 Mets win, Edwin was asked by MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger about the possibility of competing against his brother with a trip to the World Series on the line.
“That would be great,” Edwin said. “But I wanna be on the mound Game 7 to take us to the World Series, so, sorry for Alexis.”
Edwin, 31, has converted 13 of his 14 save opportunities this season, posting a 2.49 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 13.9 K/9 rate across 25.1 innings. He was virtually unhittable in May, tallying 14 strikeouts while allowing just seven baserunners over 11.1 scoreless innings, which earned him NL Reliever of the Month.
The 2025 campaign has been a different story for his younger brother, however. In six appearances with Cincinnati, Alexis allowed eight runs on eight hits—including four home runs—while striking out three and walking five. He was sent down to Triple-A Louisville on May 1, where he posted a 4.61 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 14.1 innings before being traded to Los Angeles.
Upon joining the Dodgers, Alexis reported to the team’s spring training facility in Arizona to undergo mechanical adjustments before seeing any game action. Over the past two seasons, he had lost nearly three miles per hour off his once-96 mph fastball, while his strikeout rate, swinging-strike rate, walk rate, and contact rate all trended in the wrong direction.
If the Dodgers can get the 28-year-old Díaz back on track, there is plenty of upside to be had. Alexis finished fifth in the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year voting, made the All-Star team in 2023, and recorded 75 total saves over his first three seasons.
Read More: How New York Mets' on-deck sledgehammer routine originated
On Sept. 6 of last year, the Díaz brothers pitched in the same game for the first time—not just in MLB, but in their entire lives. Both tossed scoreless frames to send the game into extras before the Mets later won on a walk-off homer by Mark Vientos with Justin Wilson on the mound.
Following Thursday afternoon’s series finale, the Mets and Dodgers will not meet again in 2025 unless they face off in the postseason. So if the Díaz brothers do appear in the same game again this year, both the stakes and the bragging rights will be higher than ever between them.