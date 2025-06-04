How New York Mets' on-deck sledgehammer routine originated
Fans who stayed up late to watch the New York Mets play in Los Angeles the past couple of nights may have noticed an unusual routine in the on-deck circle.
Following Monday night’s game, a viral photo taken by a fan at Dodger Stadium showed Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo warming up with a sledgehammer instead of a bat. When Nimmo continued the routine on Tuesday, SNY field reporter Steve Gelbs explained on the broadcast how it started.
Nimmo told Gelbs it was actually something slugging first baseman Pete Alonso brought to the team. They have had the eight-pound sledgehammer since spring training, using it in the batting cages before games to prepare their swings. It is similar to using a “donut” or bat weight, but much heavier.
Before Monday’s game, Nimmo reportedly asked hitting coach Eric Chavez if there was any rule against bringing it to the on-deck circle during the game. Chavez replied that he did not think there was. As a result, both Nimmo and Alonso have used it over the past two games.
Nimmo, 32, has been slowly awakening from a rough offensive start, notably recording three multi-hit games near the end of May. As of June 3, the left-handed hitter is slashing .231/.293/.413 (.706 OPS) with nine home runs and 31 RBIs. He has gone 2-for-9 with two RBIs and three strikeouts over the past two games.
It is tough to argue with the results for Alonso, whose early offensive production has drastically improved from his career-low .788 OPS in 2024. Through 61 games, the 30-year-old slugger is batting .286/.384/.537 (.922 OPS) with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs.
Although uncommon in the modern game, this is not the first time ballplayers have used a sledgehammer to prepare their swing. Hall of Famers Willie Stargell and Dave Parker are among those famously photographed wielding one in the on-deck circle.
Perhaps the routine will be just as beneficial for Nimmo and Alonso as it was for the pair of former NL MVPs and World Series champions.