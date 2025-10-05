Mets executive turned down managerial opportunities
While the New York Mets work on overhauling a significant part of their coaching staff, a prominent figure in their player development department appears set to return in 2026.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Mets executive Andy Green has turned down “multiple managerial opportunities” to remain in his current front office role. He previously managed the San Diego Padres from 2016 to 2019.
Green, 48, has extensive experience in major league dugouts as a player, manager, and coach. The former superutilityman played in 136 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks between the 2004 and 2006 seasons. He also appeared in four games with the 2009 Mets and, over his 10-year professional playing career, played nearly every defensive position.
After his playing career ended, Green was named the Southern League Manager of the Year in consecutive Double-A seasons before being promoted to the Diamondbacks’ third base coach in 2015. A year later, he was hired as the Padres’ manager. San Diego went 274-366 during his tenure.
Green spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as the Chicago Cubs’ bench coach but chose to leave the club when manager David Ross was dismissed in favor of Craig Counsell. In November 2023, he was hired by Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns as the team’s senior vice president of player development—a role he has held for the past two seasons.
Though the 2025 campaign was a disappointment for the major league club, it was a strong year for the Mets’ player development system. Despite trading several prospects at the deadline for bullpen and outfield help, they climbed five spots in MLB Pipeline’s farm system rankings, from No. 12 in the preseason to No. 7.
Pitching prospect Nolan McLean, who was unranked in MLB’s Top 100 entering the year, emerged as the Mets’ ace down the stretch. The right-hander went 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 57 strikeouts over 48 big league innings, earning MiLB’s Breakout Prospect of the Year award and the No. 11 spot on MLB Pipeline’s updated rankings.
Additionally, the Mets’ 2024 first-round pick, Carson Benge, surged up the rankings and finished his first full season as the No. 21 prospect in all of baseball. Jacob Reimer, A.J. Ewing, and Will Watson also made significant jumps in the Mets’ Top 30 list this season, while No. 4 prospect Jonah Tong made his MLB debut at age 22 and was named MiLB’s Pitching Prospect of the Year.
Read More: New York Mets making major changes to their coaching staff
By turning down multiple opportunities to return to the dugout, Green appears comfortable with his role in the Mets’ organization at this time. Of course, he could always reconsider if the right situation came along, but there are advantages to working behind the scenes instead of enduring the day-to-day grind of traveling with a team during a 162-game season.
Nearly a third of the league is currently searching for a new manager—a job that often comes with a short leash. The Mets opted to retain Carlos Mendoza after missing the postseason with an 83-79 record but parted ways with most of their coaching staff, leaving several openings to fill.