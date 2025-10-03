New York Mets making major changes to their coaching staff
The New York Mets are turning over a significant part of their coaching staff.
On Friday morning, SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the Mets would not be bringing back third base and infield coach Mike Sarbaugh. He later added that bench coach John Gibbons informed the organization that he is leaving.
Less than an hour later, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez would also not be returning in 2026. The club confirmed the news early in the afternoon, while adding that catching coach Glenn Sherlock has retired.
Sarbaugh, 58, was among the first to join manager Carlos Mendoza’s staff when the Mets hired him in November 2023. He previously spent a decade in the same role alongside Terry Francona with the Cleveland Guardians, and before joining the major league staff, served as a coach with the team’s minor league affiliates from 1995 to 2012.
Martino noted that Sarbaugh was a “very popular” coach and is credited with helping Brett Baty progress from a defensive question mark at third base to a viable middle infielder. Still, the Mets’ overall infield defense was a weakness in 2025.
The Mets ranked 15th in defensive runs saved and 21st in Outs Above Average, compounding the club’s pitching woes. While two-time Gold Glove Award-winning shortstop Francisco Lindor was still above average (+5 OAA) defensively, first baseman Pete Alonso (-9 OAA) and third baseman Mark Vientos (-7 OAA) took noticeable steps back.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns cited defense as a concern as far back as May, and during his end-of-season press conference, again pointed to run prevention as a significant factor in the team’s 83-79 finish.
Gibbons, 63, reportedly told the Mets that he is not retiring but thinks it is time for “some new blood” to take over their bench coach job. He played in 18 games for the Mets as a catcher between 1984 and 1986, but is best known for his two stints as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays from 2004 to 2008 and from 2013 to 2018.
Before joining Mendoza’s staff ahead of the 2024 season, Gibbons had not coached in the major leagues since leaving Toronto.
Hefner, 39, had been the Mets’ pitching coach since the start of the 2020 season—before Mendoza, Stearns and even team owner Steve Cohen took on their respective roles. He previously made 50 appearances (36 starts) for the club between 2012 and 2013 and served as a scout and coach with the Minnesota Twins from 2017 to 2019.
In 2025, the Mets ranked 18th in ERA (4.03) and 23rd in WHIP (1.32). Their pitching especially collapsed over the final month of the regular season, as the staff combined for a 5.19 ERA and 1.39 WHIP.
With the exception of top pitching prospect Nolan McLean, who debuted in mid-August, the Mets’ rotation struggled to provide consistent length. Their starters ranked 27th in innings pitched (796), overtaxing a bullpen that was mostly unreliable aside from All-Star closer Edwin Díaz.
Chavez and Barnes also predated Mendoza on the Mets’ staff, joining the organization in 2022. After the 2022 season, the Mets moved Chavez from hitting coach to bench coach, with Barnes taking over as head hitting coach. In 2024, they were named co-hitting coaches.
The Mets’ offense finished 2025 ranked sixth in OPS (.753), 14th in batting average (.249), fifth in home runs (224), ninth in runs scored and 21st in strikeouts (1,325). They were also top three in OPS with runners in scoring position (.806) but struggled with inconsistency and failed to rally late in games, finishing the year 0-70 when trailing after eight innings.
While the Mets search to replace Hefner, the club has given assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel and bullpen coach Jose Rosado permission to speak to other teams. Three coaches have been invited back for 2026, per the announcement: first base coach Antoan Richardson, strategy coach Danny Barnes, and coaching assistant Rafael Fernandez.