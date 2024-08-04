Mets Expecting Two Integral Relievers to Return Soon
The New York Mets should have two of their most important pitchers back soon.
According to manager Carlos Mendoza, relievers Reed Garrett and Sean Reid-Foley could be back with the team this week; both of them pitched in a rehab assignment for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday. Neither of them fared particularly well performance-wise, but they appear to be healthy.
"The last one [Reid-Foley] threw got cut short because of the rain, so [he and Garrett] are both scheduled to pitch today," Mendoza said prior to the Mets' game against the Los Angeles Angels. "I think [joining the team in St. Louis] may be the plan, but we need to see how they come out of today."
Garrett hasn't pitched since July 9 due to right elbow inflammation, but was an excellent setup man who occasionally spelled Edwin Diaz as closer. On the season, he has a 3.64 ERA, 3.74 FIP, and 1.43 WHIP, with 63 strikeouts against 22 walks. Although control has been an issue for Garrett, his prowess for generating swings and misses is a major asset; his chase rate (33.6%), whiff rate (38%), and strikeout rate (34.2%) are all among the league's best.
As for Reid-Foley, he's only pitched in 21.2 innings this year but has a 1.66 ERA, 2.80 FIP, and 1.25 WHIP. He also is capable of pitching in high-leverage situations; like Garrett, he tends to walk batters but is proficient at accumulating strikeouts. Reid-Foley additionally has a 62.7% ground ball rate and has yet to allow a home run.
The Mets have tried their hardest to improve the bullpen this season, such as trading for Phil Maton and Huascar Brazoban, as well as moving Jose Butto to a relief role. However, the return of Garrett and Reid-Foley should finally bring stability to the team's relief corps.