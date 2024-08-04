Inside The Mets

Mets Expecting Two Integral Relievers to Return Soon

The Mets' bullpen should be getting much-needed help in the near future.

Jul 1, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Reed Garrett (75) prepares the throw a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets should have two of their most important pitchers back soon.

According to manager Carlos Mendoza, relievers Reed Garrett and Sean Reid-Foley could be back with the team this week; both of them pitched in a rehab assignment for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday. Neither of them fared particularly well performance-wise, but they appear to be healthy.

"The last one [Reid-Foley] threw got cut short because of the rain, so [he and Garrett] are both scheduled to pitch today," Mendoza said prior to the Mets' game against the Los Angeles Angels. "I think [joining the team in St. Louis] may be the plan, but we need to see how they come out of today."

Garrett hasn't pitched since July 9 due to right elbow inflammation, but was an excellent setup man who occasionally spelled Edwin Diaz as closer. On the season, he has a 3.64 ERA, 3.74 FIP, and 1.43 WHIP, with 63 strikeouts against 22 walks. Although control has been an issue for Garrett, his prowess for generating swings and misses is a major asset; his chase rate (33.6%), whiff rate (38%), and strikeout rate (34.2%) are all among the league's best.

As for Reid-Foley, he's only pitched in 21.2 innings this year but has a 1.66 ERA, 2.80 FIP, and 1.25 WHIP. He also is capable of pitching in high-leverage situations; like Garrett, he tends to walk batters but is proficient at accumulating strikeouts. Reid-Foley additionally has a 62.7% ground ball rate and has yet to allow a home run.

The Mets have tried their hardest to improve the bullpen this season, such as trading for Phil Maton and Huascar Brazoban, as well as moving Jose Butto to a relief role. However, the return of Garrett and Reid-Foley should finally bring stability to the team's relief corps.

