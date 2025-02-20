Mets fan favorite, former player details brutal fallout from 'bad accident'
A baseball player endearing themselves to an entire fanbase is a difficult thing to do. However, few former New York Mets have managed to do so better than Paul Lo Duca.
While Lo Duca only spent two seasons in New York with the Mets (2006 and 2007), he made those two seasons count by making the 2006 NL All-Star team in a season where he hit .318 with 5 home runs, 49 RBIs, and a .783 OPS across 124 games. The Mets also won the NL East that year.
Lo Duca followed that up with a 2007 campaign in which he hit .272 with 9 home runs, 54 RBIs, and a .689 OPS. Regardless of his hitting, Lo Duca's elite defense, ability to manage a pitching staff, and powerful locker room presence made him beloved among the Mets faithful.
After leaving New York that 2007 offseason, Lo Duca played one more MLB season before hanging up the cleats. After retiring, he worked as a horse racing analyst in 2009 before eventually leaving for the New York Racing Association, according to a February 19 article from the New York Post.
Lo Duca returned to the spotlight on February 19 — albeit not in a way he or anybody else would have wanted.
The former catcher made an X post that wrote, "I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. I was involved in a bad accident coming back home to New york from Oaklawn. I was not able to eat for the first couple weeks because of multiple fractures but I’m getting stronger! 💪🏻".
While there aren't any additional details regarding what exactly happened to Lo Duca, the fact that he hasn't been able to eat and has suffered multiple fractures is concerning, to say the least.
The good news is that he doesn't appear to be in grave danger and is in relatively good spirits.