Insider: Mets in 'two-horse race' for superstar slugger
On February 18, it became clear that Toronto Blue Jays superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would become a free agent after the 2025 season, as he and Toronto were unable to come to terms on a contract extension before spring training.
Guerrero Jr. has been linked to the New York Mets several times throughout the offseason. When New York owner Steve Cohen was asked about Guerrero Jr. when speaking with the media on February 18, he said, "He's a great ballplayer. Once again, I'll worry about that next year. Obviously with payroll considerations -- you really can't have, you can't have too many long-term contracts because then you lose your roster flexibility. So you gotta be really careful.
"But I'll let my baseball people make that decision," he added.
While there's still an entire season to play before Guerrero Jr. hits the open market, it's never too soon to speculate on where he might end up. This inspired MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand to discuss Vladdy's potential landing spots in a February 19 article.
"If there is one thing we have learned, it’s that the Mets are going to be in play for any free agent that piques their interest," Feinsand wrote. "With Alonso potentially opting out of his contract after this season, there could be an opening at first, where Vladdy would pair nicely in the lineup with Juan Soto. That said, I don’t expect the Blue Jays to go quietly in their pursuit of re-signing Vladdy, who has been the face of the franchise since he made his debut. Toronto needs to bring him back, though it remains to be seen whether the Blue Jays will pay what it takes to do so.
"To me, it’s shaping up to be a two-horse race for his services. The big question will be how much either of those teams -- or any other club, for that matter -- will be willing to pay," he continued.
"Based on what we’ve seen from the first-base market in recent years, I would be shocked if he gets anything close to $500 million despite his age. Even $400 million seems like a reach, but if he turned down $350 million from Toronto as has been reported, he and his agents must feel pretty confident... If Vladdy gets more than $400 million, it will show you what teams truly think of his talents at the plate," Feinsand concluded.
Hearing that Guerrero Jr.'s destination has already potentially boiled down to New York and Toronto must provide Mets fans with a ton of optimism.