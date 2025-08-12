Mets fans' current mood summed up in fitting 5-word message
While New York Mets fans try to have their hopes high heading into every MLB season, the fact that their hopes have been dashed season after season for decades now is a clear reason why this fan base can be quite pessimistic at times.
That said, if there was ever a time when Mets fans had good reason to be optimistic, it was heading into the 2025 campaign. Not only did the team exceed expectations by making it to the NLCS last year (before falling short to the World Series champion Dodgers), but the club signed slugger Juan Soto to the biggest contract in sports history in the offseason.
And the Mets validated this optimism through the first two months of the season, where they had the best record in all of baseball and seemed guaranteed to not only make the playoffs but compete for a world title.
Alas, New York's winning ways earlier this season now feels like a long time ago.
Current Mood of the Mets Fan Base
The Mets have been one of the league's worst teams for about the past two months, and are in the midst of a brutal seven-game losing streak. Things are looking bleak, in other words, which seems to be the basis of the Mets section in an August 12 article from Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, which listed, "Every MLB Fanbase's Current Mood in 1 Sentence".
For the Mets, this was, "Stop doing this to us."
Rymer then wrote, "In the abstract, the Mets' Steve Cohen era has been a big success. They have made the playoffs twice in four years, and his willingness to spend is an ongoing reminder of how the Yankees used to operate under George Steinbrenner.
"Yet there has also been a frustrating pattern of the Mets falling short of the hype. It happened in 2023, and it has lately been more of the same as the 2025 club has put its playoff fate in the balance with losses in seven straight and 31 out of 49. Even if the season's not over yet, it shouldn't be slipping away like this," he continued.
The good news is that the Mets could make this current doom and gloom feeling a distant memory with a winning streak in the days and weeks to come. But New York's fan base knows well enough by now not to hold out hope.