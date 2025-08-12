Steve Cohen breaks silence on New York Mets' recent skid
One reason why New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has become so beloved among his fan base is that he's always willing to speak his mind.
Most other people in Cohen's position (meaning, MLB owners) typically tend to stay out of the public eye as much as possible. Not Cohen. He's not only willing to interact with his fellow Mets faithful on the ground in person, but also on social media.
And the sentiment he shares isn't wholly positive. This is why one would assume he'd have a thing or two to say about his team's brutal losing stretch, where they've lost their last seven games, 11 of their last 12, and are falling further and further away from the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings.
Yet, Cohen has remained radio silent on his X account, as he hasn't made a single post about anything since July 11.
Steve Cohen's Comments About the Mets' Recent Woes
Despite always being keen to speak his mind, Steve Cohen also seems like something of a glass-half-full type of guy. And this seems to be the stance he currently has regarding his Mets club, which Jon Heyman of the New York Post conveyed in an August 11 article, where he shared a recent text message he received from Cohen.
“I know how vested our fans are in this team. While the team has had a difficult run, I still believe in our team and believe they will turn it around. LGM," Cohen reportedly texted Heyman on Monday, which Heyman reposted on his X account.
This seems to be in line with another comment Cohen made during a Mets cold streak earlier this season, when he wrote on X, "Tough stretch , no sugarcoating it . I didn’t see this coming . I’m as frustrated as everybody else . We will get through this period . Our injured pitching will come back over the next few weeks . It is unlikely the team’s hitting with RISP will continue at this weak pace. Keep the faith!"
One has to respect Cohen's belief in his team, despite everything that has happened over the past month or so. Then again, it would be much more concerning if Cohen has already given up on this Mets roster (a roster he's footing the bill for).
The bottom line is that in a week from now, Cohen's confidence in this team could seem genius if New York returns to its winning ways.