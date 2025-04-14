Mets' fast start could be crucial in stacked National League
The vibes for the New York Mets are dramatically different to start 2025 than they were a year ago. While the 2024 team had to recover from an 0-5 start that had the fan base feeling very down towards them, this year's Mets have dropped just one series en route to a 10-5 start to the season.
Read More: Kodai Senga delivers Mets' best outing of the season in win over Athletics
The early returns have been strong for the Mets, who lead the National League East by a game over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 10-5 record. While six teams make the playoffs in each league, the National League's postseason picture should be highly competitive as all five MLB teams that are at 10 wins currently reside in the senior circuit.
While no one is surprised that the Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a fast start, the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants posting a combined 24-7 record certainly warrants some raised eyebrows. The Chicago Cubs have reaped the benefits of their aggressive trade for Kyle Tucker, putting themselves as the NL Central favorites, while the Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks are already sitting at nine wins halfway through April.
The Mets have done good work taking advantage of a relatively soft start to their schedule by stacking wins to put themselves in a favorable position for a playoff spot. Teams will inevitably hit rough patches over the course of a long season, and the Mets' fast start has enabled them to potentially absorb one without doing too much damage to their postseason hopes.
New York's current positioning is far better than Atlanta's, which sees the Braves sitting at 4-11 and six games back of the Mets in the NL East. While Atlanta hasn't had either Spencer Strider (who is due to return to action on Wednesday) or Ronald Acuña Jr. yet, putting themselves in that big a hole will be tough to overcome when five NL teams are already at double-digit wins midway through April.
Injuries haven't served as an excuse for the Mets either, who are down five players (Francisco Alvarez, Jeff McNeil, Dedniel Nunez, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas) that were expected to be on the Opening Day roster at the outset of camp. The first three players in that group could return in the next week or two, further strengthening a team that is already playing good baseball.
Once the Mets return home from Minnesota on Thursday, their schedule increases in difficulty over the next six weeks, with two series each against St. Louis and Arizona as well as matchups against the Cubs, Dodgers, New York Yankees, Phillies, and Boston Red Sox. Holding serve against those teams, combined with the Mets' hot start to the season, could set themselves up nicely for a strong summer of improving their standing in the hyper-competitive NL.