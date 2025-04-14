Kodai Senga delivers Mets' best outing of the season in win over Athletics
In his third start of the season, Kodai Senga delivered the best outing of the season for the New York Mets during their 8-0 victory over the Athletics.
After David Peterson was the only starter for the Mets to pitch at least six innings in a start thus far, Senga was phenomenal on Sunday against the A's. He tossed seven scoreless innings on just 79 pitches, giving up just four hits and two walks while striking out four. It was an important outing for Senga, as he hopes to be a major factor for the Mets' rotation this season after an injury-plagued 2024 campaign.
Senga met with reporters after his outing against the A's and talked about how he was so efficient on the afternoon.
"Getting ahead early in the count is huge, [Luis] Torrens was able to call the pitches to get weak contact," Senga said.
Despite racking just four strikeouts, that weak contact Senga was referring to resulted in the righty recording five outs via the groundball as well as having his defense turn two double plays, which eliminated any scoring threats for the A's. Carlos Mendoza also talked about what was working so well for Senga, which resulted in him being the first Mets pitcher to go seven innings.
"He attacked with strikes, I think he filled the zone with all of his pitches, got ground balls, I think he got a couple of ground balls with his two-seamer for a double play, which helps," Mendoza said. "They were aggressive at times, got some quick outs and that's why he was able to go seven innings today, he was really good overall."
The second-year skipper for the Amazins' also admitted that he was thinking about sending Senga back out for the eighth inning on just 79 pitches. But Mendoza alluded to the team's desire to cautiously build up the 32-year-old without any potential injury setback.
The Mets are hoping this fabulous start by Senga is a sign of things to come for the righty hurler, who looks to recapture or potentially improve upon his 2023 form; that season saw him finish second in National League Rookie of the Year voting and seventh in the NL Cy Young Award race.
