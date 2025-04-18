Mets Francisco Alvarez, Frankie Montas injury updates speak volumes
The New York Mets have been playing with a depleted roster this season, as they suffered an abnormal number of injuries to key players during spring training that continue to affect their available players.
Two of these players are catcher Francisco Alvarez (who suffered a broken hamate bone in his hand) and starting pitcher Frankie Montas (who suffered a high-grade lat strain).
Read more: Radio host blows up on Mets' Juan Soto after slow start to the season
Neither of these players have seen regular season action with the Mets this year. However, when speaking with the media on April 17, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza conveyed positive injury updates regarding both players.
"[Alvarez] is in [Mets' double-A affiliate] Binghampton. I think he's off today, and then scheduled to catch back-to-back now," Mendoza said, per an X post from SNY.
He later added, “I think we will have a conversation after he gets through those two days and see if he needs more at-bats. If he feels like he’s ready to go, then we have a decision here," per an April 17 article from SNY.
When asked about Montas' recovery, Mendoza said, "[He's throwing from] 75 feet now. Yeah, clear, feeling good, and now he's just going through the progression."
These updates from Mendoza speak volumes because it sounds like if everything goes well with Alvarez's back-to-back catching assignments, he would be back with the Mets by the end of this month.
As for Montas, this update makes it seem that he's on track to return either late May or early June, just as summertime arrives.
Mets fans have got to be feeling good about the prospect of these two players returning to Queens.