Radio host blows up on Mets' Juan Soto after slow start to the season
While it's still (very) early, New York Mets slugger Juan Soto has not had the season that fans were expecting of him after he signed a record-breaking 5-year, $765 million deal with New York back in December.
Soto is hitting .231 with a .798 OPS, 3 home runs, and 7 RBIs heading into New York's April 17 home game against the St. Louis Cardinals. While this is a respectable stat line for most MLB players, Soto isn't just any average player. And his April 14 home run against the Twins was his first hit with runners in scoring position all season.
Mets legend José Reyes conveyed why he isn't concerned about Soto's slow start during an April 14 episode of Baseball Night in New York by saying, "I think the fans expect Soto to hit a homer every single day. That's not gonna happen... He's gonna be fine, though. He's gonna be fine."
However, Sal Licata has clearly hit the panic button, which was made clear during his April 17 rant on WFAN Sports Radio.
"Juan Soto has stunk to start his Mets career!" Licata said. "I never thought I would be at this point with Juan Soto, a guy I begged and pleaded the Mets to go get, a guy I wanted more than any player ever in my fandom. I wanted Juan Soto, the Mets delivered, and every single time this guy has come up in a big spot this year — and there have been plenty — he has failed.
"And yesterday, a despicable 0-5 with 3 strikeouts, leaving a small village on the basepaths as the Mets lose a series," Licata continued. "You don't pay $765 million to a guy who gets on base 40% of the time. Bullcrap! Every single time he has come up in a big spot, he has failed this year. He did not do that with the Yankees.
"I don't want to hear the excuses from Soto, I don't want to hear people tell me that the walks are good, I want to start seeing some production NOW!" Licata concluded.
Licata's crash out will be laughable once Soto inevitably catches fire.