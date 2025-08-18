Mets' Francisco Álvarez leaves Sunday's game with apparent thumb injury
The injury bug may have bitten New York Mets' catcher Francisco Álvarez again.
During the Mets' 7-3 win on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners during the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Álvarez suffered an apparent thumb injury when he slid headfirst into second base, legging out a hustle double during the bottom of the seventh inning.
Manager Carlos Mendoza and the Mets' training staff would go out to check on Álvarez and he would end up finishing the inning on the bases, but would be replaced in the top of the eighth inning by Luis Torrens. Before exiting Sunday's contest, Álvarez was having a great day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. The 23-year-old has also been raging hot since being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.
Mendoza announced after Sunday's game that Álvarez will be heading to New York on Monday to get an MRI on his thumb.
The 2025 season has been a lost year for Álvarez, who missed nearly a month to begin the season after fracturing his left hamate bone during spring training. And once Álvarez made his season debut, he struggled both offensively and behind the plate, resulting in the backstop being demoted to Triple-A on June 22.
Álvarez would return to the big leagues on July 21 after raking in 19 games for Syracuse and proceeded to get into an offensive rhythm; entering Sunday, the 23-year-old was hitting a robust .293/.388/.603 since being called back up. When including his three-hit performance in the Little League Classic, Álvarez has gone 9-for-21 with three home runs and nine RBI over his last seven games, which also includes a two-homer game against the Atlanta Braves on August 12.
Injuries have certainly plagued Álvarez over the past two seasons, after slugging a career-high 25 home runs during his 2023 rookie campaign. Aside from his hamate bone injury this year, Álvarez missed substantial time during the 2024 season when he suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 20, resulting in him needing surgery and keeping him out for over a month.
If Álvarez does end up missing time, it would be a significant blow to the Mets' lineup as they enter their most crucial part of their schedule this season, as they're just 1.5 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild card spot in the National League. The Amazins' are also five games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East.
In 56 games this season, Álvarez is batting .265/.349/.438 with seven home runs, 24 RBI and a .787 OPS.